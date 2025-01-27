Some days ago, a woman from Bengaluru highlighted instances of Zepto products priced differently for Android and iPhone users. Her post went viral and sparked discussion online. For example, as per that post, half a kilo of grapes was listed for Rs 65 on the Android device, while the same product cost Rs 146 on the iPhone. She also compared the prices of capsicum, cauliflower and onions, highlighting the differences in rates on the app (read full story here).





More recently, another post has alleged that Zepto is charging Android and iPhone users different prices for the same product. Vinita Singh took to LinkedIn to flag the same. She posted screenshots showing the listing of green capsicum on Zepto on two different devices. The Android phone apparently showed the price to be Rs 21 for 500-600 grams, while the iPhone showed it to be Rs 107 for the same product and weight. In the caption, the user wrote, "Both the screenshots were taken at the same time, this morning. But why such a difference, Zepto?" Check out the complete post here. Take a look at the screenshots below:

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Vinita Singh



Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Vinita Singh

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the LinkedIn user.





The post has received attention on other social media platforms too. Here's how people reacted to it on LinkedIn:





"They also need money to buy an iPhone. That's why."





"Now I think we should all buy Android devices just to Buy Groceries, Book Cabs etc.."





"Facing similar issues with almost all quick commerce platforms. This is something which is very concerning as these days we all have so much dependency on these applications. This disparity cannot have any explanation."





"They are delivering capsicum 1 min earlier when you order it with an iPhone. That's why it's expensive."





"I have one question - are both the screenshots taken from the same account? Because the price is the same, only the discount provided is different. If the accounts are different then the difference is not only because of Android and iPhone."





NDTV has reached out to Zepto for a comment but they are yet to respond.





