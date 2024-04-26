What's the most bizarre ice cream flavour you've come across? Is it something made by mashing up savoury ingredients? Or does it have a flavour you would never associate with food? Well, talking about the latter, a recent video making the rounds on Instagram showcases "denim-flavoured" ice cream. Yes, you read that right. This is supposed to be a dessert that apparently tastes like jeans. In the now-viral Instagram reel shared by @taetaetots, we simply see a vlogger hold up a waffle cone filled with a swirl of blue-coloured ice cream.

She has not provided details about the exact location in Japan where this unique treat is available. In the comments, she mentioned that "It tasted like starchy bubblegum but in a good way". Watch the clip below.











The reel has received 2.6 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users were curious to know more about this strange ice cream flavour. Some expressed interest in trying it. Others shared funny and sarcastic remarks. A few also gave examples of similarly bizarre desserts that may exist.





Check out the reactions from Instagram below:





"Finally, something to satiate my urge to eat jeans."





"I won't lie denim be tasting super unique... If we be making food taste like lavender and roses, I think we can stomach some jeans."





"Ok but... the smell of fresh denim in the store... yeah I would eat that."





"They should make a spicy one called 'liar liar pants on fire'."





"I have vague memories of suckling on denim when I was like 5 so idk.. might be for me..."





"Always wished ice cream tasted like laundry."





"Never had it but I'm craving this so bad."





"POV you're eating corduroy-flavored jello."





"POV you're eating carpet-flavored lasagna."





"This makes me crave polyester-flavored cotton candy."





