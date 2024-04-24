Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is something of an icon on social media. He often wows the internet with his life-size chocolate creations with hyperrealistic details. Among the latest ones going viral is his Chocolate Flamingo Floatie. In the reel, Amaury can be seen designing an enormous pool floatie shaped like a pink bird - using only chocolate, of course. Amaury first constructs the main circular part of the floatie. He scrapes and carves several large pieces of chocolate to form its curved surface. Once he has achieved a smooth finish, he sets it aside.





Also Read: Viral Video: Pastry Chef Creates Stunning Chocolate F1 Racing Car, Amazes Internet





He also deftly shapes chocolate into the head, neck, tail and (later) wings of the flamingo. All these elements are assembled and then spray-painted with edible pink colour. Amaury adds other colours near the head, for details such as the eyes and beak. He also adds elements like a handle and an air nozzle that distinguish it as a pool floatie. Watch the complete viral video below:







Also Read: Watch: Pastry Chef Builds A Huge Chocolate Train; Internet Names Him 'Willy Wonka In Real Life'





The reel has received more than 33 million views so far. In the comments, many users were left mesmerised by Amaury's skills. Several people appreciated how he managed to nail the resemblance to the point of getting a shiny finish. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:





"The real talent here is not getting a drop of chocolate on his white shirt."





"The finish looks plastic. Incredible."





"I can't even blow one of these up properly, let alone make one out of chocolate omg."





"I'm just waiting for you to make the chocolate palace like Willy Wonka."





"Insane! The level of detail! It looks exactly like a real one except better."





"The finished product is too real."





"There are no words,...this is the next level, is there anything that you can't do or build out of chocolate? Just blown away."





"I want to know who buys them. Where do they go?"





Before this, Amaury's video showing his making of a gigantic pencil and sharpener took the internet by storm. Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Watch: Pastry Chef's Incredible Chocolate Chessboard Leaves Internet Stunned