If there's one thing that you'll find in abundance on the internet, it has to be creativity. A quick scroll through our social media feed reveals so many quirky and innovative posts that entertain us and bring a smile to our faces. Recently, weddings have been creating waves on the internet for multiple reasons such as their creativity and ingenuity. Remember the couple who created an Aadhaar-inspired wedding menu for guests? And now, another wedding menu has intrigued the internet. A Bengali wedding had a quirky food menu for its attendees, and believe it or not, it was actually printed at the back of a ruler! Take a look at the photo here:

"Measure and eat, for that," read the caption to the post. The picture was shared on Twitter by user @babumoshoy, where it received hundreds of likes, comments and shares. The click featured a regular 12-inch ruler, with markings in centimetres as well. However, on flipping the ruler on the other side, we could see an entire wedding menu printed on it in Bangla.





The menu was from Siliguri, West Bengali, where Animesh and Sushmita had married in 2013. Dishes such as Fish, Mutton and fried rice featured on the scale.





Twitter users were quite interested to know why the menu was printed on a ruler. Some jokingly guessed that those who took extra portions would be hit with that very scale. Others praised the Bengali couple for their creativity. "All this creativity can be done by Bengalis because they have to be a little crazy to do such work, which is our best property, so much creativity," wrote one user in the replies section. "I will eat by pressing and measuring," said another one.





What did you think of the interesting Bengali wedding menu printed on a ruler? Tell us in the comments