There is no dearth of bizarre content on the internet. From crazy recipe combinations to strange stunts, we often come across all sorts of strange videos on our daily scrolls through our social media feeds. Bridal get-ups and make-up videos are also spotted by us quite often on social media. These brides are a source of inspiration and interest for those looking out for bridal style trends and fashion ideas. However, one such bride and her interesting hairdo has left the internet intrigued. A bride showed off her unique hairdo made with chocolates and candy! The video of the same has been shared on Instagram Reels and has gone viral. Take a look:

The video was posted on Instagram Reels by popular make-up artist Chitra's make-up studio. The clip has gone viral, receiving over 6.8 million views and 223k likes. "Chocolate hair-do," read the caption to the post.





In the video of the bridal hairdo, we could see how the entire chocolate and candy hairdo was made. First, the entire chocolate hairstyle was assembled with the help of staple pins. Chocolate eclairs, milky bar, 5-star, kit kat and more such chocolates were a part of the getup. Meanwhile, the bride also had earrings made with mango candy and even a maang tika made with Ferrero rocher! The entire bridal jewellery looked quite interesting and unique, and somehow the bride was managing to carry it off too!





A number of users reacted to the video in the comments section. Several found the idea quite entertaining and a class apart from the usual bridal jewellery. "Be safe from children, otherwise you look nice," laughed one user. Meanwhile, another disagreed, "I have only one question, why?" A few others also wrote in defense of the chocolate hairdo, "Guys, it's someone's creativity and talent so we should appreciate it not to criticize!"





What did you think of the bride's chocolate hair-do? Would you try something like this? Tell us in the comments below.