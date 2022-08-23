Japanese cuisine has taken the world by storm. In 2021, Google recognized it as one of the most-searched cuisines globally. From sushi to gyoza, teppanyaki to matcha - there are so many delightful recipes that the cuisine has to offer. Ramen is also one popular recipe of Japanese cuisine that has developed a fan following of its own. A soupy and comforting dish, ramen has a broth topped with wheat noodles, vegetables, meat and seasoning such as miso and soy. Recently, well-known sports brand Reebok has launched limited-edition sneakers that are based on the global love for Ramen. Take a look at the pictures and other details:





(Also Read: These New Sneakers Will Let You Walk On Beer, Literally)

Reebok Japan has collaborated with Japanese retailer Atmos to release a pair of limited-edition ramen sneakers called 'Baby Star Ramen Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers'. The sneakers have a yellow and red detailing, similar to the popular Baby Star Ramen from Japan. Ramen noodles also feature prominently in the sides as well as the soles of the interesting sneaker design.





In the caption of the post, Atmos revealed that the 'Classic Leather' shoe by Reebok is a running shoe born in 1983 that has high functionality and is also extremely fashionable. "Based on CLASSIC LEATHER, this product uses suede and textured leather for the upper part. The colour is reminiscent of the package of Baby Star Ramen," read the caption. Meanwhile, the sneaker is irresistible for ramen-lovers due to the intricate details on the shoe. "The insole has a logo that symbolizes the triple collaboration in the noodle pattern, making it a special pair that is irresistible for sneaker lovers and Baby Star Ramen fans. "The insole has a logo that symbolises the triple collaboration in the noodle pattern, making it a special pair that is irresistible for sneaker lovers and Baby Star Ramen fans," the brand added.

Ramen is a popular noodle soup in Japan.

In another interesting touch, Reebok has changed its logo to 'Ramen' for this limited-edition sneaker. Currently, these sneakers are available only in Japan through an online lottery system from August 29 to September 2. They can also be purchased online at the Atmos store from September 3. The price of these ramen sneakers is 13,200 Yen or Rs. 7,690/- approximately.





What did you think of these interesting and unique sneakers? Would you like to own them? Tell us in the comments.