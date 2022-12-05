Chai or tea is one of the favourite beverages of Indians. Countless people swear by the steaming hot brew to wake them up in the morning. The popularity of chai is testified by the popping up of chai corners on every street in every city of the country. These chai tapris are exceedingly popular, not just for their low prices but also for their excellent quality chai. Surprisingly or not, these vendors are not accepting payments digitally as well. But can you imagine going to your local tea vendor and accepting payment in the form of cryptocurrency? This was exactly the picture shared on the internet recently by industrialist Harsh Goenka. Take a look:

(Also Read: From Crypto Samosa To Bitcoin Samosa - Menu At This Bengaluru Eatery Amuses Internet)

The photograph was shared by the official handle of Harsh Goenka on Twitter. In the click, we could see the tea vendor serving piping hot chai in Earthern pots or 'kulhads'. Along with the usual scanner code for payments, the tea vendor also had a blackboard that said 'Crypto Accepted Here' written on it. "The new India," wrote Harsh Goenka in the caption of the tweet.





The tweet has already received 1.2k likes and hundreds of retweets and comments. "Advanced India," said one user in the comments while another wrote, "Serves tea in Kulhar ..... mentions the price in Dollar!" Some people also thought that this was not possible, considering that cryptocurrency is not legal in India.





Take a look at the best reactions:

Do you think cryptocurrency will become an accepted mode of payment in the country? Tell us what you thought about the crypto chaiwala in the comments below.