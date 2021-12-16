The Indian food business has seen various types of innovations across the country. While we find out-of-the-box interiors at some eateries, some places offer unique dishes on the menu. Then there are restaurants that leave us confused with their bizarre offerings. One such place that grabbed our attention is this eatery from Bangalore named 'Crypto Chai by Woosh'. A Twitter user, named Aavi, recently took to the micro-blogging site to share an image of the restaurant menu that featured dishes named after cryptocurrency. From hard fork paneer tikka samosa to pseudonymous bitcoin onion patti samosa, blockchain ledger Punjabi samosa and more - the menu had it all. Sounds interesting (read: unique), isn't it? Alongside the menu, the post also read, "Is Bangalore Ok?" Take a look at the post:





The tweet is doing the rounds on social media, with the original post garnering more than 9k likes and hundreds of replies. While some found this menu unique, others were left amused by this innovative idea. Some people also said that this menu is "peak Bengaluru". There were also some users who suggested that the restaurant should accept cryptocurrency as payment.





I had to check it out. These guys are insane! Look at the description! Winking face with tongue rolling on the floor laughing. "Investor addiction can also be too cheesy"," read a tweet. Another tweet read, "I want to buy Crypto Samosa. Which NFT token they are accepting." A third user wrote, "Make a crypto coin for this samosa definitely it will give uh profit."





What do you think of the unique menu of this Bangalore restaurant? Let us know in the comments below.