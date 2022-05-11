The popular word-building game 'Wordle' had become an internet sensation in the early part of 2022. We saw so many people and even celebrities coming forward to share their scores on this interesting game. The tiny yellow-grey-green squares quickly dotted our social media feeds. Originally created by Josh Wardle for his Indian-origin girlfriend Palak Shah, the game caught on and became a daily discussion for people across the world, giving them something to look forward to. The motive of the game is to find a five-letter word in just six attempts. If you are a fan of 'Wordle' and love food as much as we do, you are in for a surprise! A new game called 'Phoodle' has been launched on Monday. It gives a foodie spin to Wordle and it has become our current obsession.





The news was shared by many celebrities, including American businesswoman and writer Martha Stewart. She took to Instagram to share a post about 'Phoodle' and how she is enjoying it a lot.

"If you want a new word game to play, and who does not! Live today. Lots of fun especially if you love food," wrote Martha Stewart on Instagram. The picture showed the word of the day 'Apple' and three guesses that Stewart made to get there.





Colours help indicate whether you are guessing on the right track, and there is just one word you can guess in a span of 24 hours. Further, there is no need to download any special application as the game can be played on a web browser. After you complete guessing the word, the application also shares a fun trivia about the food of the day, as well as a recipe that you can make with it.

Click here to play 'Phoodle' - the foodie spin to Wordle.

A number of internet users tried their hands at playing this new game with just food-related guesses. Take a look:

Did you try playing today's Phoodle? In how many tries were you able to crack it? Tell us in the comments below.