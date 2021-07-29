If there's one dish which is close to every Indian's heart, it has got to be Biryani. The one-pot rice dish is cooked with spices and meat to give a dish which will win you over with its aroma and flavour. Biryani is found in many variations across the country, from Lucknow's Awadhi Biryani to Kolkata's special Biryani. However, have you ever heard of chocolate biryani? Foodies were left aghast to see a bizarre food combination of chocolate drizzled over the classic rice dish. Take a look:











(Also Read: Chocolate Maggi Is The Latest Bizarre Food To Confuse The Internet)





Shared on YouTube by FHM Pakistan, the chocolate Biryani is being served at a stall named RCB in Karachi. The video has received over 21k views since it was shared on 14th June 2021.





In the one-minute clip, we could see the host trying a special chocolate biryani. A regular biryani was served, and chocolate was poured over it. He tried one spoon of the biryani and started liking it instantly.

YouTube users couldn't believe their eyes on seeing the bizarre chocolate biryani, and the fact that the man actually liked the weird combination. "These people have special place reserved in Hell," wrote one user while another commented, "Oscar winning acting."





This is not the first time a chocolate biryani has surfaced on the internet. In June 2020, a Biryani paired with popular chocolate spread Nutella had also gone viral. What did you think of the bizarre video? Would you try this weird combination? Tell us in the comments below.