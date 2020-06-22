Twitter User Makes Chocolate Maggi And Netizens Want Him Blocked For The Bizarre Combination

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: June 22, 2020 13:07 IST
The internet is often a storehouse of creativity, with netizens coming up with a number of interesting and unique food combinations. These are mostly fusion foods which often go viral because of multiple reasons such as the Dalgona coffee or the humble banana bread. However, on certain occasions, creativity often ends up going viral for the wrong reasons too. One such recent picture surfaced on the internet combining much-loved instant noodles with a bar of chocolate, and the picture did not go down well with netizens.
Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. ???? pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8
— Rahul ???????? (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020
The Twitter user Rahul Passi had tweeted the picture on his handle. The photograph had a pan full of boiling Maggi, and a bar of chocolate put in the same pan. Netizens reacted strongly to the picture, saying that they wanted the user to be blocked. Some other Twitter users didn't mind the combination and suggested garnishing it with fruits or mango juice. Take a look at the reactions:
— Amit (@Voice_Of_Amit) June 18, 2020
OH GOD!
I can't unsee this!
— Mitali Sharma (@mitalisharma666) June 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/ZfXjjuExmx
— deepti_k???????? (@saffornita) June 18, 2020
Garnish with sliced apples/pineapples
— Vithoba Corleone - Go to the mattresses ???????? (@DonJuannabe) June 18, 2020
Bro @rahulpassi ,add 50ml of MAAZA juice to it.????
— Boiled Icecream???????? (@On_the_coldhill) June 18, 2020
This isn't the first time Maggi noodles has become a source of creativity for netizens. Earlier, some users had paired Maggi with Pani Puri as well - much to the collective shock of netizens. Instant noodles have plenty of room for innovation and that's why yet another bizarre food combination was made with the delicious North Indian Makki ki Roti being paired with Maggi too. Take a look at the pictures:
Maggi Pani Puri pic.twitter.com/XGV9CcGD0U
— Bunny (@Bunny_I_) June 3, 2020
Makki ki roti with maggi???? pic.twitter.com/UZK1MvsqPY— Rishav Sharma (@rishav_sharma1) April 2, 2020Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Do you think you will try this weird Maggi combination? Tell us in the comments below!
