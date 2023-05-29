The internet is a source of all kinds of bizarre news and information. We often come across strange and unusual happenings from all over the world that leave us with mixed feelings. Recently, one such interesting scheme related to food payments surfaced online and left us intrigued. Hell Kitchen, a pizza chain based in New Zealand, launched a new scheme called 'AfterlifePay'. Believe it or not, you can actually pay for the pizza you eat after your diet as per this bizarre and hilarious marketing campaign.

"Buy now, pay much later," was the official tagline of this new marketing campaign by Hell Pizza, New Zealand. On its website, the brand stated that they were launching a new scheme wherein customers don't have to pay for pizza until they are dead. There are no late fees, no penalty or interest charged to be a part of the scheme. "Those chosen will be invited to sign a real amendment to their wills, allowing the cost of their pizza to be collected upon death. No interest or fees will apply, and the agreement is legally binding," said the pizza chain.

The idea of this campaign is to shed light on the various buy now, pay later service providers that come up with lucrative offers to lure customers. Customers in New Zealand often end up in debt traps because of this. "AfterLife Pay is a light-hearted campaign that reinforces HELL's stance on buy now pay later schemes - you can have your pizza and eat it too without any pesky late fees or penalties," the brand CEO Ben Cumming said.

Ben Cumming says pizza is one of the simple joys of life, and AfterLife Pay means people can eat pizza without burning a hole in their pockets. "We don't think people should do this for their pizza - we would prefer they purchase HELL within their financial means," he added.

What did you think of this interesting pizza payment scheme by the New Zealand pizza chain? Tell us in the comments.