The internet is full of stories, and we love watching or reading every bit of them. It could be anything from a funny story, a horror one, to maybe even a plain entertaining one. But something that truly tugs at our heartstrings has to be those tales of people doing their best to make their ends meet. It not only wins our hearts but also inspires us to the core. Recently, one such video of a 70-year-old lady running a food shop has gone viral. If you are thinking why, let us tell you. The lady, who runs a food shop in a small space, makes fresh homemade food and sells it for as low as ₹35 only!





In a video uploaded by Instagram food blogger @oye.foodieee, we can see the lady working inside her small shop. She has containers full of food beside her. On one side, you can also spot the tawa to make fresh rotis/parathas. In the video, the lady is preparing a thali. She adds chicken curry, dal, aloo sabzi, rice, and paratha in the thali. Her thali only costs ₹35 and makes for a fulfilling meal. As per @oye.foodieee the woman has her shop near KFC, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Delhi. Take a look at the full video here:





Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered one million views, 98.3K likes and hundreds of comments! Many people have appreciated her work and said that thanks to her, people can have good food at a low price. One person wrote, "This looks amazing! Would rather have this over fancy dishes anytime." Another person said, "After seeing this video, I am crying." Many users have also written, "God bless her," and "The food looks so delicious."





Someone also added, "That's how much a veg thali should cost. It's pathetic when street vendors sell rajma chawal where the quantity of chawal is really less for 70 -80 rupees. In Delhi the food is so costly."





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!