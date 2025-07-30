Firoz Chuttipara, the face behind Kerala's popular Village Food Channel, has said that he will no longer be making long-format YouTube videos that first brought him fame. Known for his massive cooking projects, like preparing hundreds of kilos of biryani or seafood pickle, Chuttipara's unique blend of tradition, scale and social impact earned him a huge following among food lovers in India and beyond.





The Palakkad native, who returned to Kerala after working abroad, turned to YouTube with a vision. It was to cook grand meals, often for underprivileged communities, and show the process from scratch. But in a recent YouTube Live session, Firoz shared that the economics of creating such large-scale content no longer add up. “I can't continue with YouTube the way I used to,” he said, as quoted by News18.





With audiences increasingly turning to shorter videos, like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, Firoz said that the shift in viewer behaviour has made long-form content financially unsustainable for creators like him. The limited earnings from short videos are not enough to offset the significant expenses involved in sourcing ingredients and handling large-scale production. Having said that, he clarified that while long videos will now be rare, short updates will continue to appear on his channel.

Also Read: Sania Mirza's Bengali Thali Features Basanti Pulao, Chingri Malaikari And More Scrumptious Dishes

Looking ahead, Firoz has decided to channel his energy into a new business venture with a friend. Although he has kept the details under wraps, he said that the venture will be based in the UAE and will require much of his time and attention going forward.





Also Read: World's Most Beautiful Restaurants Of 2025, As Selected By Prix Versailles





Firoz's journey, from expatriate to one of Kerala's most recognised culinary YouTubers, has been remarkable. While fans may miss the epic cooking sessions that made him famous, many remain eager to see how his next chapter unfolds, whether in business or short-form food content.