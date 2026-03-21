Flight food is often considered bland and boring, but if you want to have a lavish Indian dinner inside a real plane, head to Pune. Brownstone Air Dine, located in Khed Shivapur, has transformed a decommissioned Airbus A319 into Maharashtra's first real aeroplane restaurant. The unique concept offers a vegetarian dining experience inside a full-sized plane, complete with boarding passes, air-hostess greetings and selfie-worthy corners. The idea has quickly caught public attention, turning the restaurant into a growing attraction for travellers and food lovers alike.

A Real Aircraft Turned Into A Restaurant

The restaurant is owned by Milind Shinde, who wanted to offer something beyond conventional highway eateries. Inspired by similar air-themed dining spots across Delhi, Punjab, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Noida, he set out to create a distinctive food experience in Maharashtra. "We bought the aeroplane in 2023 and started to customise the interiors to convert it into a dining area and opened it for public use at the end of 2025," Shinde, 38, told The Indian Express.

Designed For A Unique Dining Experience

Brownstone Air Dine sits along the highway with an indoor seating capacity of around 75 diners. The space features bright lighting, themed decor, a landscaped glow garden, and several photo-friendly corners. A dedicated children's play area adds to the appeal for families.

The restaurant's immersive touches begin even before you step inside. Visitors receive a Rs 250 boarding pass, can pose for cockpit selfies and are welcomed with greetings reminiscent of an in-flight experience. The aim, the owners say, is to make mealtimes memorable and unlike a conventional restaurant visit.





What's On The Menu

The restaurant serves a purely vegetarian menu with a strong emphasis on Jain and Rajasthani cuisine. The kitchen employs chefs from Uttarakhand as well as trained Jain chefs to prepare diverse vegetarian dishes.





Some of the popular items include Paneer Lajawab, Paneer Lababdar, Lasuni Paneer, Paneer Hariyali Tikka Masala, Singapuri Noodles and Singapuri Fried Rice.

Handling The Sudden Rush Of Diners

Once the restaurant went viral, Brownstone Air Dine began drawing far more visitors than anticipated. Shinde says they have since expanded operations to ensure customers do not leave disappointed. "We have a dining area outside too, but of course, when people travel all the way, here everyone wants to sit inside the plane," says Shinde.





Beyond dining, the property also houses small shops and recreational spots, which are rented out and provide employment opportunities for locals. Brownstone Air Dine is emerging as a popular stop for travellers heading towards Satara, Kolhapur and other parts of southern Maharashtra.





Address: Brownstone Air Dine, Khed Shivapur, opposite Jagdamba Hotel