Masaba Gupta's foodie posts always keep us inspired and entertained. The star frequently shares glimpses of her healthy food choices on Instagram. They often have a desi twist which tempts us all the more to take a cue from Masaba. Recently, the mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a picture of her Sunday breakfast. She chose to eat a beloved desi morning treat: parathas. However, instead of the usual veggies or paneer, Masaba's paratha was stuffed with unique ingredients. As per the text in the picture, Masaba Gupta's paratha was made with ragi (finger millet), jowar (sorghum) and sweet potato. Doesn't that sound nutritious? Each of these ingredients is considered quite healthy.

Also Read: Mom-To-Be Masaba Gupta Loves Spicy Thai Food And Here Is Proof





According to Masaba, she found this paratha to be more delicious than the regular aloo (potato) paratha. Considering the popularity of the latter, Masaba's claim is sure to raise some eyebrows! "Public service announcement - ragi, jowar and sweet potato paratha is YUMMIER than basic aloo paratha," wrote Masaba on the Instagram story. Take a look below:



Also Read: On World Health Day 2024, Masaba Gupta Shared An Ode To Indian Food

Although Masaba Gupta may not prefer aloo paratha to the other variety, it does not mean she doesn't love potatoes. In the past, she has said that "Aloo is life" for her. In her Instagram story, her plate included potatoes with eggs. Wondering what exactly she savoured? Click here to discover.

Masaba Gupta recently also confessed her love for a famous Gujarati snack, stating that she could eat it "all day, every day". Any guesses which one she was talking about? Find out here.





It seems that a love for parathas and desi food for breakfast may run in the family. Masaba Gupta's mother, Neena Gupta, often gives us a glimpse of her morning meals. Through her Instagram stories and posts, we have realised that she enjoys various types of cheelas. Click here to know more.

Also Read: 5 Yummy Veg Recipes Shared By Neena Gupta To Inspire Your Next Meal