Indian street food vendors are the backbone of the country's culinary culture. Often coming from humble backgrounds, their entrepreneurship and creativity in developing unique and flavourful recipes serve as an inspiration to others who may be struggling to make a living or find their passion. Not only this, some street vendors are also extremely creative when it comes to selling their food. Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a sweet corn vendor playing 'kuthu' while serving corn to his customers and his unique skill quite impressed the billionaire.





Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of the street food vendor. In the clip, we can see a sweet corn vendor with a plastic cup in one hand. In the other, he has a spatula to mix the sweet corn with other masalas in a container. While doing so, he plays 'kuthu' with the spatula and containers. "I don't know which establishment this gentleman works at, but he should be an honoured guest at our upcoming #MahindraPercussionFestival in Bengaluru. He is living proof that rhythm & percussion is the heartbeat of India! #SundayFeeling," Mahindra captioned the post. For the unversed, 'kuthu' is a folk dance and music genre that is performed in Tamil Nadu. Check out the video here:







Since being shared, the video has amassed over 854.4K views, 13.4K likes and thousands of comments. Internet users were impressed with this sweet corn vendor's unique skill and left praises for him in the comments section. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Great percussionist with home vessels! Wonderful rhythm on par with musicians. Truly he deserves honour sir."





"He is in the wrong profession, music may be his first passion. Outstanding rhythm."





"Omg, he is worthy of another Grammy for India."





"Awesome! Such hidden natural talents!"





"He has a great sense of rhythm and knows how to keep the beat!"











How did you find the video? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.