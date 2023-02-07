Chat GPT, or Generative Pre-Trainer Transformer, is a new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, which is currently all the rage on social media. This open AI-developed technology is a form of machine learning that enables language processing and generation in a conversational context. However, many people are sharing interesting memes of this new technology on social media. Recently, Industrialist Anand Mahindra too shared one such hilarious picture of a golgappa stall named "Chat GPT".





Anand Mahindra shared a photo of this unique stall on Twitter. In the photo, we can see a golgappa stall named "Chat GPT". He lauded the street-food seller for his innovative approach and wrote, "This looks photoshopped but it's clever, nonetheless. We know how to 'Indianise' & de-mystify everything we encounter!" The wordplay was absolutely genius as Indian snacks like aloo tikki, bhalla papdi are also called "chaat". Take a look at the post here:







Since being shared, the post has garnered over 285K views, 3.2K likes and hundreds of comments. Twitter users were impressed with the creativity of Indians, and left tons of reactions in the comments section. "Ha! We definitely have a knack for taking things to the next level. Can't wait to see what we Indianise next," wrote a person in the comments section.





Another comment read, "That's amazing, that's creative India, that is India." A third comment read, "Chat Golgappe Papri Tikki = Chat GPT."







Another person commented, "Powered by AI (Aloo+Imli)."











Earlier, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the tweet and wrote, "One chat GPT combo please - Chat of Golgappa & Potato Tikki."











What did you think of this post? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.