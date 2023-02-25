Tea time is a special ritual in India. It is a time when family and friends come together and catch up on each other's lives. And since tea is extremely versatile, people love experimenting with this concoction. It can be customised with a wide range of flavours, such as cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and more. However, a few months ago, a video of a street vendor making rasgulla chai went viral on the internet. As bizarre as this may sound, this rasgulla chai hails from Kolkata. Recently, actor Ashish Vidyarthi was seen trying this unique type of chai for the first time.





Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to share his review about the chai. In the video, we can see a man preparing rasgulla chai at a store in Kolkata. We can see him adding crushed ginger into the boiling tea. He then pours it over a piece of rasgulla in a clay cup. The rasgulla gets completely soaked in the tea and Vidyarthi is seen relishing the combination. He says, "Wow. This is unique." He also says, "Chumuka Chomok, it's tasty." He further adds that this is similar to bread dipped in tea. "Rasgulla chai kabhi kiya kya try?" read the caption of the video. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 343K views, 35.1K likes and several comments. While the actor quite liked this rasgulla chai, internet users were not quite impressed with it. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Kabhi suna nahi rasgulla chai ke barey (Never heard of rasgulla chai)."





"Bhai chai ek relaxation ha. Isko kharab mat karo (Brother tea is a relaxation. Don't spoil it)."





"Sir, don't take sweets too much."





"Maaaaf kardo (forgive me) please."





"Duniya ka ant nazdik hai (The end of the world is near)."











What do you think of this rasgulla chai? Would you try it? Do let us know in the comments section below.







