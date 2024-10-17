Rasgulla, a beloved Bengali sweet, enjoys a huge fanbase. Its soft and spongy texture, combined with a sweet and syrupy taste, makes the dessert simply irresistible. They are quite common at Indian festivals, weddings, and other traditional events. Now, a content creator has posted a video on Instagram, giving foodies with a sweet tooth a glimpse of a street-side sweet shop in Bangladesh serving Rasgullas.The clip shows a confectioner selling these sugary white dumplings displayed on a tray. He picks one rasgulla from the tray, drains the excess syrup, and serves it to a customer. However, what caught the attention of social media users was the sight of a cluster of bees hovering around the sweets. Some of the insects were even seen on the sweets themselves. The side note read, "Most famous roshogolla sweet of Bangladesh." Take a look:

Also Read: Viral: Tiny Platter Of Sushi In Tokyo Wins Hearts Online. Internet Says, "Too Cute"

The internet was quick to react to the viral video. One user said, “I want whatever the bees are having.” “Hygiene is illegal,“ read a sarcastic comment. “Do the bees give extra flavour?” asked someone else. Here's a hilarious comment: “Are the bees employees or the customers ?” An individual found no problem with the bees hovering over the roshogollas. They wrote, “For all who don't know, honey bees are the cleanest insects, and they only attract to pure and clean food items.” A foodie pointed out, “If bees sit on your food, that actually means the food is fresh. Guys, these are bees! not flies!”

Also Read: Viral Video Of Young Boy Making His Own Tiffin Meal Wows Internet, Gets Millions Of Views

What do you think about this viral rasgulla video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!