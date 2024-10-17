Recently, a video showing a young boy making his own tiffin meal, allegedly before dawn, has taken Instagram by storm. In the reel by @life_of_two_boys, we see the child, dressed formally in trousers and a shirt, put together various elements of his lunch box. He opens the refrigerator to take out atta (roti dough) that has already been kneaded and a packet of what seems to be chicken nuggets from the freezer. He places some of the latter in an air fryer. He also opens a packet of instant noodles and allows them to cook for a few minutes.

In the meantime, he rolls out the dough to make a double-layered paratha. One of the layers contains a chocolate spread. He carefully seals the edges of the paratha and then cooks it on the tawa with a little oil. As it roasts, he uses a special slicer to cut through an apple in a single go from the top. He is then seen placing the apple pieces in a bowl of water. Next, he cuts up the paratha into 4 pieces and shows it off to the camera with a thumbs up.





He gets his lunch box out on the kitchen counter and starts filling up its different sections with his prepared food. One locked box contains the instant noodles, while the paratha and nuggets go into separate sections. In the last one, he places some apple slices and a halved piece of sweet corn on the cob. He is seen taking a bite of the paratha and enjoying it before he seals his tiffin box closed. The text on the video simply reads, "It's 4 am. Let's make my 'lunch box'." Take a look below:

The viral video has received 8 million views so far. In the comments, many people were impressed by the young boy's skills. Some made jokes about how he was the adult in the house or how they could never match up to him. Check out how some Instagram users reacted below:





"Little bro drops his parents to work and then goes to school."





"It's becoming harder to raise parents these days."





"Acha hai Meri mama Instagram use nahi karti." ["It's a good thing that my mom does not use Instagram."]





"Thank God you do not live in my home."





"He embarrassed me without saying anything."





"When it's dal roti every day and you need to take matters into your own hands."





"Every parent's dream child."





"Super proud of you that you are teaching such important skills to your sons! Such a proud moment. Exceptional."





Videos showing young cooks making elaborate dishes often go viral. Before this, a reel by Kian Hiatt, a young food content creator, grabbed the attention of many Indians. In it, he is seen making the beloved and delicious-looking combo of butter chicken and naan. Click here to read the full story.

