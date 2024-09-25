Bhagyashree's culinary diaries are delicious and healthy. Much to our delight, the actress has once again returned with her “Tuesday Tips With B” series on Instagram. Guess what she is cooking this time? Well, in the video, Bhagyashree demonstrated a step-by-step process on how to prepare Palak Lababdar. She also highlighted the benefits of this healthy sabzi. Bhagyashree said, “Get back your energy levels with this delicious dish full of iron, potassium, magnesium, and Vitamin B6. Full of fibre, it's a great dish for people trying to maintain their insulin levels, too. It's a tasty mix of palak that is finger-licking good. Try this at home.”

The video began with Bhagyashree urging people of all ages to consume palak aka spinach. “Palak se healthy aur koi sabzi nhi- aise harr mummy apne bachche ko kehti hai. Lekin palak ek aesi sabzi hai jo sirf bachche hi nhi blki sabko khaani chahiye. Toh chaliye aaj banate hai ek mazedaar dish- Palak Lababdar (There is no vegetable healthier than spinach - this is what every mother tells her child. But spinach is such a vegetable that not only children but everyone should eat. So let's make an amazing dish today - Palak Lababdar),” she shared.

Here's a detailed guide to Bhagyashree's Palak Lababdar recipe:

Add ghee to a kadhai (frying pan) and heat it for some time. Then, add hing, jeera (cumin) powder, 2-3 Kashmiri red chillis, 2-3 spoons of coriander seeds, singdana and chana dal. Sautee for a while until the ingredients turn brownish, before blending them in a mixer grinder. Add garlic to the ghee left on the kadhai (frying pan) for heating. Then, add onions, green chillies, palak (spinach), and dhania (coriander leaves) to it. Also, add one spoonful of turmeric powder and the blended paste to the frying pan. Finally, add some red chillies and water and leave the dish in the oven for 8-10 minutes. That's it—Palak Lababdar is ready to be served.

Bhagyashree's husband, Himalaya Dasani reviewed the tasty curry by giving it a thumbs-up. Palak Lababdar can be paired with bajra roti and bread. Will you recreate this healthy and tasty recipe at home? Share with us in the comments section.

