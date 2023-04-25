Eggs are one of the most versatile and ubiquitous foods in the world. They not only make it to our breakfast table in the form of scrambled eggs and toast, but they also make a big part of our street food culture. Masala omelette, anda bhurji and more such desi egg recipes are commonly found on the streets of India. But a street food vendor in Bhopal is selling a unique egg recipe, which came as quite a surprising but welcome change. The video of the food stall was shared on the Instagram page 'yumyumindia' and it was captioned with: "Special Egg Banjo in Bhopal".

What Is Egg Banjo?

Egg banjo is a long-forgotten variety of egg sandwiches with more than one fried egg stuffed between heavily buttered bread slices. The highlight of the dish is that the eggs are runny, not fully cooked, and the sandwich is moist and juicy. It is said that this sandwich became a popular snack during World War 1 as it could be made quickly.





The street vendor in Bhopal makes the egg banjo with 3 or 3 1/2 eggs. The eggs are first cooked with masala and chopped onions and then with bread slices. The buttered slices are layered with eggs and topped with mayonnaise, tomato sauce and grated cheese. The vendor reveals that the name of the Bhopal food stall is 'Chacha Egg Corner'.





This egg banjo may not be served like the traditional dish, but it sure looks filling and creamy with lots of eggs, cheese and mayonnaise. The video has been viewed 182 K times and received thousands of likes.





Tempting, isn't it? Would you like to try the recipe for egg banjo at home? If you love Indian-style egg dishes, we have some delicious desi egg recipes. Click here to see.