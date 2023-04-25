We have been woken up many times by the strange noises made by fruit and vegetable hawkers running down our lane. If you noticed, each vendor made a unique sound to announce its arrival. Indian street food vendors have always had an innate sense of marketing. But this particular vendor went the extra mile to gain attention. A food vlogger posted a video of a fruit seller who employs a rather bizarre marketing technique to sell his fruits. The video stunned the internet and went viral.





Vlogger Amar Sirohi posted the video on his Instagram page 'foodie_incarnate'. The fruit seller screams and howls while showing off his fruits - mostly melons. He looks like he is going to war before cutting a watermelon. He bangs a metal tray on his head and a watermelon. In one shot, he even kisses the watermelon. "What do you think he is doing: Overacting or Marketing?" the caption in the post asks the viewers.





Watch the viral video here:

With over one million views and 60k+ likes, the viral video shocked the viewers, thousands of whom left comments on the post. Overacting or marketing? Here's what the internet thinks:



"He is overacting, obviously, not marketing."

"Marketing strategy."

"Marketing ke liye overacting (Overacting for marketing)."

"Overacting for sure"

"I think this is totally overacting."

"Overacting woh kar rha hai, marketing aap kar rhe ho. (He is overacting, and you are marketing it.)"





Viewers also left some funny comments like:





"Whatever... He's entertaining kids."

"Purani South Indian movie ki feeling aa rhi hai. (Old South Indian movie vibes)

Overacting, marketing kya, bro bichara expressing his feelings (It's not overacting or marketing, he is just expressing his feelings.)

"Somebody call the ambulance."

"Just me losing my temper."

"When you get bitten by a street dog."

"My mental health in exams."

"My mom wouldn't approve of that kissed watermelon."

"Where is uncle located? This man is crazy and I love it!!"





What is your verdict on this strange viral video of the fruit seller?

