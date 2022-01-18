Whenever hunger strikes at odd hours, we always look for something delicious that will fill our growling stomachs in an instant. And what could be better than devouring a roll at such times?! You can easily find any street vendor making varieties of rolls. The best part is that you can quickly get it packed and have it on the go as well. So, whether you choose a roll full of veggies or meat, or try the quirky rolls like chowmein roll - the taste is always mouth-watering and fulfilling! But would you ever try a roll made with 30 eggs, a bunch of veggies and some sauces? It sounds a bit too much to eat, right?! Well, believe it or not, a roll like this does exist!





In a recent video uploaded by Instagram food vlogger @oye.foodieee, we can see a street vendor making this huge roll. The video begins with the vendor preparing the stuffing. He adds shreds of cabbage, onions, carrots and more on a tawa and cooks it with spices. Once this is done, he takes roundels of dough and makes a roti out of it. As he cooks the roti, he breaks 30 eggs on it. He mixes the eggs on the roti and then flips it to cook it. Once the eggs are ready, he adds in the filling. Finally, he tops it with raw onions and two types of sauces. As per @oye.foodiee, this street vendor sits in Brahmputra Market, Noida. Take a look at the video here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 5.4 million times, has 315k likes and hundreds of comments! Many people have called this roll tasty and said they would like to try it. One user wrote, "This is a treat to my eyes." Another user added, "This roll is worth a shot!"





Some people have also said that this roll looks "unhealthy" and is a "wastage of food." A user said, "What If a single unfresh or too old egg drops in roll? The whole roll gets spoil.. I would say it's unhealthy." Another user said, "It's not an egg roll, it's a death roll."





What do you think about this massive egg roll? Would you like to try it?! Let us know in the comments below!