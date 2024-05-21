If you randomly ask people to name a Punjabi dish that is a match made in heaven, they'd undoubtedly say chhole bhature. Boiled chickpeas cooked in a delightful concoction of spices (and tea leaves for colour!) and served with piping hot fried maida flatbread, chhole bhature is truly a culinary delight in every season. In Delhi, chhole bhature restaurants are ubiquitous, and so are its lovers. One of these lovers is Pushpavalli star Sumukhi Suresh, who dramatically captured people's hearts by reacting to a plate full of chhole bhature.





On May 20, comedian and actor Sumukhi Suresh (@sumukhisuresh) shared a video on her Instagram handle where she dramatically expressed her reaction to seeing a plate full of chhole bhature. The video starts with Suresh getting out of a car and running towards a restaurant.

Before entering, she makes sure to take blessings of the shop-a common tradition in India where people do this before entering a temple-as if it were a holy place. The next shot is of the comedian sitting in front of a plate full of chhole bhature, which she slowly sniffs. Sumukhi is then seen pretending to be coy and flirty as she lovingly stares at her dish. Without further ado, she rips apart a hot piece of bhatura and smiles as she digs into the spicy chhole.





The next shot shows Sumukhi gently chewing a bite of chhole bhature as she lovingly stares away from the camera. All of this happened while "Dekha Tenu" from the upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi played in the background, for which she thanked movie producer Karan Johar. Captioning the video, Sumukhi Suresh wrote, "Food soulmate >>>>> Soulmate."

Watch the full video of Sumukhi Suresh enjoying chhole bhature in Delhi below:

Several users reacted to Suresh's emotions on seeing chhole bhature and found it relatable.





"Jab bhi bhature dekhu...Mera dil deewana bole....Chhole Chhole Chhole!!!" (Whenever I see bhature, my crazy heart goes chhole chhole chhole), one user wrote.





Another user wrote, "I know the feeling and can relate to this sight with this playing in the background!"





"I saw the chole bhature winking at yah. Best kind of love," a third user wrote.





A fourth user compared this feeling to when they returned home after staying at the hostel. "Seriously me after coming home from the hostel," they wrote.





"That's a real foodmantic moment," a fifth user commented.





Do you also love chhole bhature? Follow this easy, step-by-step recipe to make this dish at home.