For some people, cooking is just a hobby or a pastime. For others, it is no less than a passion. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is one such person who has mastered the art of cooking and made it into a successful enterprise and career for himself. With a number of restaurants, laurels and shows to his name - he has become a force to reckon with. Gordon Ramsay often breaks the internet with his hilarious style of criticising dishes harshly with immense wit and sarcasm. Recently, however, a different kind of video featuring Ramsay has gone viral. In a clip shared on Instagram, Gordon Ramsay can be seen cutting up a fish blindfolded. The video has left the internet amazed!





The clip was shared on Instagram Reels by Gordon Ramsay's official handle, @gordongram. Since the time it was posted, it has received over 3.4 million views. The video was from a show called 'Future Food Stars' that has just started airing in 2022. The idea was to put a food challenge to the food entrepreneur contestants to see who can win a prize money for their food business.





"UK...I'm putting the #FutureFoodStars contenders through some tough challenges tonight....Even one I can do blindfolded," he wrote in the caption of the post. Gordon Ramsay showed in the clip how he managed to 'fillet' a Salmon fish with two knives and a blindfold on his eyes. "I've fileted these so many times, I could almost do it with my eyes closed. In fact, I'm going to," he said in the clip.





Contestants on the show as well as Gordon Ramsay's followers - both were left awestruck. Several contestants could be staring on with gaping mouths as Ramsay cut up the fish expertly. "Just taking the P at this point.. I can barely open a packet of salmon," said one user while another wrote, "Like the boss he is! 100 skills! @gordongram is the real one." One more user wrote, "You're so good at cooking it makes me never wanna cook!"





