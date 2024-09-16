Savouring a slice of pizza can feel like slowing down time — each bite brings the joy of melted cheese, rich flavours and sheer satisfaction. Ordering your favourite pizza from the comfort of your couch has become easier than ever, thanks to food delivery apps. Yet, there is one group that never seems too thrilled with this convenience — parents! They have often voiced their disapproval of this trend. In a recent Instagram post, a digital creator hilariously captured this relatable struggle in a video, highlighting the familiar conversation between him and his parents when he ordered a pizza from outside.

The video began with a caption that read, “Parents every time I order from outside.” In the background, you could hear a classic parental reprimand as the mother says, “Phirse pizza mangwa liye? (Again, you ordered pizza?),” while the son stands there sheepishly scratching his head, eyeing the leftover slices.

As the camera pans, the father adds, “Paise ped pe ugg rahe hai kya?Health ke liye bahut kharab hota hai maida, (Is money growing on trees? Refined flour is very bad for health).” To top it off, the mother adds, “Kamane lag gaye ho toh paise ka koi ahemiat hi nahi hai (Now that you've started earning, money has no value to you anymore).”

The twist that had everyone in stitches — while lecturing their son, the parents were seen casually enjoying the pizza slices themselves.

The video's caption humorously sums it up as, “4 slice kha ke bol rahe bekar hai (After eating 4 slices, they're saying it's bad).”

Watch the video here:

Social media users couldn't resist sharing their amusement, with many relating to the all-too-familiar scenario playing out in their own homes.

One user commented, "Khate khate burai karte hai." (They talk evil about the food even while eating.)

Another user mentioned, "Mujhe lagta tha mere hi paa maa aise h." (I thought only my parents were like this).

One user chimed in, sharing a line the parents often throw into the mix. The comment read, “Maida acha nahi hota tu apni health kharab kar rahi hai (Refined flour is not good, you are ruining your health,” while simultaneously grabbing a plate from the kitchen, adding, “La mujhe ek piece taste karwa (Give me a slice of pizza to taste).”

This classic parental move had users laughing and nodding in agreement!

"Mere ghar ka bhi yahi scene hai bro relax (My house has the same scene, BRO relax),” read another comment.

"Bhai abhi bhi bol rha hu chhin le waps" ("Brother, I am still saying take it back"), read a hilarious comment.

Are you also finding the video relatable? Do let us know.