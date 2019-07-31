This High-Protein, Keto-Friendly Green Pea Soup May Help Boost Weight Loss (Recipe Video)

Protein-rich green pea soup recipe for weight loss.

Let's admit this, we have a unique love-hate relationship with green peas. While there are some people who literally pick out green peas from their dishes as they don't fancy their distinct earthy taste, there are some who just love them and savour them in almost all their dishes. Being one of the most versatile veggies out there, green peas are often added to many Indian dishes like matar paneer or keema matar, aloo matar or hara bhara kebabs etc. In addition to being a delectable treat, these green edible pods are packed with incredible health benefits too. The naturally sweet legume is brimming with essential vitamins and antioxidants like vitamin K, C, folate, manganese, protein and fibre.





Green peas are a delicious addition you can make to your diet, if you are looking to lose weight this season. In summers and monsoons, our metabolism is much faster as compared to winters; meaning what we eat, we are able to burn it off much easily. Therefore, if you are looking to lose a few extra kilos, this is the time. All you have to do is to just think of interesting ways of adding this delicious veggie to your weight loss diet. To start with, try this keto-friendly green pea soup recipe, which may prove to be a game-changer of sorts.

Green Pea Soup For Weight Loss:

The recipe is shared by famous YouTube chef Manjula Jain on her channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. The best part about this green pea soup is that you can have it at any time of the day. It just tastes amazing and can be made in a matter of few minutes. But always consult your nutritionist or doctor before you add anything new to your diet.





