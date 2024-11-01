Pav bhaji is one of the most beloved Indian street foods. Soft pavs paired with flavourful bhaji - it's a combination that many can't get enough of. This is evident from the numerous pav bhaji stalls you'll now find across different parts of the country. You may have had pav bhaji several times, but have you ever tried it in the form of chaat? Yes, you heard that right. Imagine relishing the flavours of your favourite pav bhaji combined with those of chaat - another beloved street food. Sounds too good to be true? Wait until you try the delectable Pav Bhaji Katori Chaat. This unique snack offers an irresistible fusion of these two classic snacks and is sure to make you drool.

What Is Pav Bhaji Katori Chaat?

Pav bhaji katori chaat combines the flavours of pav bhaji and chaat - all in one! This fusion snack features a crispy potato katori, filled with flavorful bhaji and topped with tangy chutneys. It is also garnished with plenty of sev, giving it a true chaat-style feeling. Whether you wish to enjoy it as an evening snack or serve it as a starter at your dinner parties, it will be loved by all equally.

Is Pav Bhaji Katori Chaat Healthy?

This depends on how you cook the katori for the chaat. In this recipe, the potato katori is deep-fried, making it less nutritious. To make it healthier, consider baking or air-frying the katori. This will help reduce the calorie count, making it significantly healthier. Additionally, you can also reduce the amount of sweet chutney and sev you add to your chaat.

How To Make Pav Bhaji Katori Chaat | Pav Bhaji Katori Chaat Recipe

The recipe for this pav bhaji katori chaat was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. Start by preparing the katori for the chaat. To do this, bind together boiled potatoes and breadcrumbs to form a dough. Stick the mixture to the back side of a katori. Once the mixture is firmly attached, place it in a kadhai with hot oil and deep fry until golden brown and crispy. Carefully demould the katori and fill it with bhaji. Top it with a generous amount of pudina chutney, imli chutney, chopped onions, pomegranate, and plenty of sev. Your pav bhaji katori chaat is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete video below:

Doesn't it look absolutely delicious? Try making it at home this weekend and we're sure everyone will be going gaga over this chaat!