The internet is a source of inspiration and entertainment for so many people across the world. We often encounter some thought-provoking posts and wonderful videos that don't just teach us something new, but also motivate us to go about our daily lives. Recently, one such video went viral on LinkedIn and garnered plenty of attention across social media platforms. In the clip, a waiter could be seen lifting dozens of plates using just one hand and a single tray. Believe it or not, he actually managed the extraordinary feat and garnered much appreciation on the internet. Take a look:











(Also Read: Woman Sends Edible Resume On A Cake To Employer, Internet Debates)

If you are looking for some motivation and inspiration to get going and do your job, this viral video of the waiter is just what you need. The video was shared by Cory-Lopes Warfield on Sunday. In a span of just two days, it has received over 13.4k likes, over a thousand comments and 721 reposts.





In the minute-long video, we could see the waiter carrying a huge tray filled with at least one dozen dishes. He balanced the single tray on his shoulder and lifted the entire tray by himself. He even carried the tray across a huge distance in the hotel where he was working at. He managed to complete the humongous task without dropping even a single plate. "Big respect to everyone who gets this good at their job and puts in 100%, regardless of what your job is. You're the MVPs," read the caption to the post.





The video garnered plenty of reactions, views and comments on LinkedIn. A number of internet users praised the waiter for his talent and dedication to his job. "How much did that weigh??? WOW," commented one user. "Well, for sure hats off to his determination and hard work," wrote another one. A few others thought that he could have been more efficient about the task. "Dedication is a good thing but it doesn't seem efficient at all. Why not split the burden with the second person who has to be there just to clear the way," explained one user. "This is a really impressive individual effort but this video is a double-edged sword," commented another one.





What did you think of the viral video? Tell us in the comments.