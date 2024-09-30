For coffee enthusiasts, cold coffee is not just a summer drink — it's a treat to enjoy any time of the year. But what happens when your order doesn't match what you had in mind? Well, that's what happened to a woman from India when she found herself in a funny predicament in Italy with her partner. On Instagram, she shared her experience of ordering cold coffee, only to be served a “shot of cold espresso” instead. Her Italian partner was initially baffled by her disappointment — until he found out that cold coffee in India was a whole different ball game. In her clip, she says, “We were in Italy. It was summer and I saw cold coffee on the menu, so I ordered it, and they gave me a shot of cold espresso. And this guy here didn't understand why I was complaining until he tried real cold coffee in India.”

Also Read: Lawyer Quits Job To Sell Mac And Cheese. She Is Now A Millionaire

As the video rolls on, the couple finds themselves at a restaurant in India, where the woman's partner takes a sip of the cold coffee, drizzled with chocolate syrup. Initially a bit sceptical, he quickly falls under its spell. “That's good. That's amazing. I love it,” he beams, happily scooping up all the ice cream at the bottom of the glass. “So much to learn from us,” the woman says at the end of the video. “He was like, ‘You asked for cold coffee, and you got cold coffee!' But now he knows what real cold coffee is supposed to be like!”

Watch the video here:

Also Read: "Coke Do Pyaaza": Bizarre Food Combo Gets Mixed Reaction From Foodies

Reactions flooded the comments section. Agreeing with the woman, a user said, “Cold coffee is just not the same outside India.”

A coffee enthusiast revealed that Greek frappe was the “equivalent of Indian cold coffee.”

“If you want cold coffee in Italy you have to ask for cream al caffe, most places have it during summer,” suggested another person.

A foodie wrote, “Koi mukabla hi nahi hai (There is no competition whatsoever). Everything tastes so much better in India.”

A cold coffee lover admitted to choosing the beverage over a cup of hot coffee anytime.

Are you a cold coffee enthusiast as well? What's your go-to version — the classic cold brew or a chocolate-drizzled treat with a scoop of ice cream?