Street food vendors in India are going all out to experiment with popular foods and come out with their own versions for meals. They are sometimes exciting, sometimes strange and sometimes unfathomable. Recently, we saw a Delhi street vendor making karela pakoda, another served egg pizza in kulhad and called it egg sabzi. A Raipur street vendor deep fried chokha instead of grilling it and a man in Agra made news for serving beer chowmein. Are you already gasping? Wait till you read about this street vendor serving fried ice cream!





A food blogger posted a video of the street vendor making fried ice cream on his Instagram channel 'eattwithsid'. The street vendor is located in Chaapwale, Rajajipuram, Lucknow. The video shows the vendor making ice cream pakoda. Don't believe us? Watch the video here.





Surprising, isn't it? The video also shows how the ice cream pakoda is made. The vendor first picks two ice cream scoops, dips them in slurry batter, rolls them in a flour and deep fries them. He keeps them on a serving plate, drizzles them with chocolate sauce and colourful sprinklers.





The highlight of the video is when the vendor breaks the crispy pakodas to show melting ice cream oozing out. It surely looks tempting at this moment. But people on Instagram had mixed reactions. One comment read, "This is actually a good dessert." Some people tagged their friends and wrote "We should try this." And there were some who disagreed with the invention. Comments like "Time to leave this planet" and "It is not an ice cream anymore, it is hot cream fritters."





What do you think about ice cream pakoda? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

