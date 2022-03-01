There are so many new and innovative foods coming up every day. A weekly scroll through your social media and news feed will show all kinds of absurd food combinations - from Chocolate Vada Pav to Maggi Pani Puri. Before all sorts of bizarre foods started being invented by street-side vendors and bloggers, there used to be an era of fusion foods that were quite interesting in terms of the concept. Fried ice cream, for instance, was a crispy and sugary dessert that had a texture unlike any other sweet treat. However, not many people know about this delightful treat and the idea of ice cream being fried comes as a surprise to them.





When an American blogger told her Italian husband about fried ice cream, he couldn't help but express surprise in the most hilarious way! The video of his reaction has gone viral on Instagram and the clip is too funny to miss. Take a look at the video here:

The funny clip was shared on Instagram Reels by blogger duo @carloandsarah. It has gone viral, receiving over 22.2 million views and 2 million likes. While Carlo is an Italian, he is married to Sarah who is an American. "Showing my Italian husband Fried Ice Cream for the first time," wrote Sarah in the caption of the post. The duo seemed to be at a restaurant and was reaching the end of their meal. "Do you want to get fried ice cream for dessert," asked the American woman, to which her Italian husband responded, "Fried? Fried of the French Fry?" She further explained that ice cream was fried in hot oil. The Italian man refused to believe her and wanted to see the menu to confirm the dish. He finally saw it brought to the table and was left speechless!





The hilarious video about fried ice cream is not the only viral clip by the popular Instagram account. Earlier, Sara had made her Italian husband try the American favourite Mac and Cheese. "Why is this cheese orange," he asked in the hilarious video. The viral clip raked in 12 million views and 403k likes too. Take a look:

What is the dish that took you by surprise? Tell us in the comments!