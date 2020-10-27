What's The Weirdest Food Combo You've Tried? Twitter Thread Will Shock You

These are some of the most bizarre combinations that users have tried.

Highlights Weird food combinations are found all around the world

A recent Twitter thread discussed these very food combinations

Take a look at the responses that users shared

When it comes to food pairings, there is no dearth of creativity on the Internet. So many netizens have their own set of bizarre, yet interesting, food combinations that they swear by. Combining the taste of sweet and salty, bitter and sour - there is an endless number of possibilities when it comes to unique food combinations. We recently came across some of the weirdest food combos curated by social media users. A Twitter thread began this discussion on the weirdest food combinations that people have tried. Check it out:





The tweet got several hundreds of responses and comments, going viral in its own right. Users reacted to the question of sharing the most eccentric foods they had combined. One user said he paired banana with beans, while another said he ate carrots with ketchup. Thus, the discussion around weird food combinations did not disappoint at all. Take a look at some of the most bizarre responses:

While some users were excited about their favourite unique combinations, others found the foods unappealing. What did you think of the Twitter thread? Tell us in the comments below!







