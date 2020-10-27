What's The Weirdest Food Combo You've Tried? Twitter Thread Will Shock You

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: October 27, 2020 13:27 IST
When it comes to food pairings, there is no dearth of creativity on the Internet. So many netizens have their own set of bizarre, yet interesting, food combinations that they swear by. Combining the taste of sweet and salty, bitter and sour - there is an endless number of possibilities when it comes to unique food combinations. We recently came across some of the weirdest food combos curated by social media users. A Twitter thread began this discussion on the weirdest food combinations that people have tried. Check it out:
Mention any weird food combination you know.....let's spoil some diets ????????????????♂️????♂️
— Katalyst ????????⚡ (@kobbykatalyst1) October 20, 2020
The tweet got several hundreds of responses and comments, going viral in its own right. Users reacted to the question of sharing the most eccentric foods they had combined. One user said he paired banana with beans, while another said he ate carrots with ketchup. Thus, the discussion around weird food combinations did not disappoint at all. Take a look at some of the most bizarre responses:
Beans and Banana ????????????????
— Tuff ???????? (@AhmedoRamos) October 20, 2020
Beans and chocolate ????
— Tuo-zaafi???? (@OgyamBilson) October 20, 2020
BBQ ribs white rice /strawberry banana smoother https://t.co/TXWTHQe0BW
— Handsome Demon (@Hadique8) October 20, 2020
mcdonald's fries and apple sauce ???? https://t.co/TxDG8LDgiv
— nic ???? . (@nzurinicole_) October 20, 2020
I saw a coworker dip his Sushi in Ranch Dressing.
I already contact HR.
On the phone with the FBI and the Police are on their way..
— Stevie- the F and U are silent . (@StevieOakley) October 25, 2020
What's a weird food combination you got from your parent(s) or childhood, that you still enjoy?
For me, it's scrambled eggs and applesauce. Delicious.
— Donovan Corneetz (@Donovan_VO) October 25, 2020
bro the only weird food combination I had was when I used to eat carrots and ketchup????????????????— meemo⁷ (@SALSAGGUK) October 23, 2020
While some users were excited about their favourite unique combinations, others found the foods unappealing. What did you think of the Twitter thread? Tell us in the comments below!
