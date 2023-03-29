Bangkok is popular for its street food and is home to some of the world's most popular street food markets, alluring thousands of tourists every day. However, in recent years, the city has also made a name for itself in the world of fine dining. This was highlighted in the 11th edition of 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' awards, which took place on March 28, 2023, in Singapore. Le Du, an eatery located in the heart of Bangkok, took the coveted top spot on the esteemed list.





Owned and led by Chef Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn, Le Du is a modern Thai-inspired restaurant that offers a four to six-course tasting menu showcasing seasonal Thai ingredients. The restaurant's name, derived from a Thai word meaning "season," reflects its focus on using fresh, seasonal produce in its culinary creations. The restaurant's wine list is also carefully curated by a certified sommelier, featuring a selection of unique and intriguing wines from around the world.





That's not all. Eight other Bangkok-based restaurants (besides Le Du) made it to the list, including Gaggan Anand, a Bangkok-based Indian restaurant run by the popular Kolkata-born chef of the same name. Launched in 2010, the restaurant won several awards over the years, including two Michelin stars.





The other Michelin-star restaurants from Bangkok that are a part of the 2023 list of 'Asia's Best Restaurants' are Sorn, Nusara, Suhring and Raan Jay Fai. For the unversed, Raan Jay Fai is one of the two street food eateries in the world to win a Michelin star (the other being Tai Hwa Pork Noodle in Singapore).





Besides Bangkok, Japan too made it big this year (2023). Tokyo-based restaurant Sezanne grabbed the second spot, with nine other restaurants holding positions on the list. 2022's top slot winner Den (Tokyo-based), got the fourth position this year.





Three Indian restaurants too made it on the 'Asia's Best Restaurants' list in 2023. Masque in Mumbai got the 16th spot, while Delhi's Indian Accent has been ranked 19th. Avartana at ITC Grand Chola Chennai is on the 30th spot this year.





Here's The Complete List Of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2023: