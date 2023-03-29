Bangkok is popular for its street food and is home to some of the world's most popular street food markets, alluring thousands of tourists every day. However, in recent years, the city has also made a name for itself in the world of fine dining. This was highlighted in the 11th edition of 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' awards, which took place on March 28, 2023, in Singapore. Le Du, an eatery located in the heart of Bangkok, took the coveted top spot on the esteemed list.
Owned and led by Chef Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn, Le Du is a modern Thai-inspired restaurant that offers a four to six-course tasting menu showcasing seasonal Thai ingredients. The restaurant's name, derived from a Thai word meaning "season," reflects its focus on using fresh, seasonal produce in its culinary creations. The restaurant's wine list is also carefully curated by a certified sommelier, featuring a selection of unique and intriguing wines from around the world.
That's not all. Eight other Bangkok-based restaurants (besides Le Du) made it to the list, including Gaggan Anand, a Bangkok-based Indian restaurant run by the popular Kolkata-born chef of the same name. Launched in 2010, the restaurant won several awards over the years, including two Michelin stars.
The other Michelin-star restaurants from Bangkok that are a part of the 2023 list of 'Asia's Best Restaurants' are Sorn, Nusara, Suhring and Raan Jay Fai. For the unversed, Raan Jay Fai is one of the two street food eateries in the world to win a Michelin star (the other being Tai Hwa Pork Noodle in Singapore).
Besides Bangkok, Japan too made it big this year (2023). Tokyo-based restaurant Sezanne grabbed the second spot, with nine other restaurants holding positions on the list. 2022's top slot winner Den (Tokyo-based), got the fourth position this year.
Three Indian restaurants too made it on the 'Asia's Best Restaurants' list in 2023. Masque in Mumbai got the 16th spot, while Delhi's Indian Accent has been ranked 19th. Avartana at ITC Grand Chola Chennai is on the 30th spot this year.
Here's The Complete List Of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2023:
- Le Du in Bangkok, Thailand
- Sezanne in Tokyo, Japan
- Nusara in Bangkok, Thailand
- Den in Tokyo, Japan
- Gaggan Anand in Bangkok, Thailand
- Odette in Singapore
- Florilege in Tokyo, Japan
- La Cime in Osaka, Japan
- Sorn in Bangkok, Thailand
- Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan
- Labyrinth in Singapore
- Sazenka in Tokyo, Japan
- The Chairman in Hong Kong, China
- Villa Aida in Wakayama, Japan
- Mosu in Seoul, South Korea
- Masque in Mumbai, India
- Meta in Singapore
- Fu He Hui in Shanghai, China
- Indian Accent in New Delhi, India
- Ode in Tokyo, Japan
- Zen in Singapore
- Suhring in Bangkok, Thailand
- Onjium in Seoul, South Korea
- Burnt Ends in Singapore
- Euphoria in Singapore
- Cloudstreet in Singapore
- Les Amis in Singapore
- Mingles in Seoul, South Korea
- Neighborhood in Hong Kong, China
- Avartana in Chennai, India
- Ensue in Shenzhen, China
- Cenci in Kyoto, Japan
- Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh in Bangkok, Thailand
- Da Vittorio in Shanghai, China
- Potong in Bangkok, Thailand
- Born in Singapore
- Wing in Hong Kong, China
- Raan Jay Fai in Bangkok, Thailand
- Wing Lei Palace in Macao, China
- Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Mono in Hong Kong, China
- Toyo Eatery in Manila, Philippines
- Sichuan Moon in Macao, China
- L'Effervescence in Tokyo, Japan
- Mume in Taipei, Taiwan
- Baan Tepa in Bangkok, Thailand
- Born & Bred in Seoul, South Korea
- Metiz in Manila, Philippines
- Caprice in Hong Kong, China
- Refer in Beijing, China
