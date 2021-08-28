A video of food content creator Mike Jack has the Internet talking and the reason is a banana. Yes, you read that right! Mike, who is a huge advocate of veganism, recently broke records by eating a banana in just 37.782 seconds. That's not all. The fastest eater also did not use his hands while performing this amusing feat. The official Instagram account of Guinness World Records (GWR) shared the video with the caption, “Vegan Speed Eating King - Guinness World Records.” It further reads, “Mike Jack ploughs through some vegan treats in an attempt to become the best vegan speed eater ever.”





Mike Jack is the owner of a YouTube channel called “Mike Jack Eats Heat.” He has videos dedicated to various food-related experiments. He recently broke another GWR by being the fastest person to drink one litre of tomato sauce. In the clip uploaded on his channel, Mike was captured completing this task in just 1 minute and 32 seconds.





Recently, Mike Jack partnered with another person named Drew to ace the big slice pizza challenge. The duo can seen chomping on a single huge triangular cheesy slice which was ordered from Rollin Pizza in St Catherines, Ontario. They took breaks while trying to finish the piece. Mike Jack outraced Drew by eating the entire slice before him.











Earlier, Mike Jack was successful in smashing world records by being the fastest person to eat three Bhut Jolokia. The list of records also includes the most Bhut Jolokia chilli pepper eaten in 1 minute and the fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper Chillies.











The Guinness World Records site recently quoted Mike Jack as saying, "I think it would be awesome to break a record that is traditionally not a vegan record but we can make it a vegan record. Like the fastest time to eat a hamburger or most hamburgers eaten in a minute, but they're actually plant-based burgers." Mike Jack is keen on promoting more vegan food challenges in the future.