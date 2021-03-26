There are many times we crave for a dessert late at night and it feels like a disaster when we can't find anything in our refrigerator. Instead of cursing yourself for finishing off that last bit of cake that was there, you can straight away make a mug cake for yourself in the microwave in just 5 minutes. And you'll get a delicious chocolate-flavoured dessert to satiate your anytime craving for something sweet and decadent. This quick and easy mug cake recipe is a must-try.

The chocolate brownie mug cake recipe video was posted on YouTube channel 'Beyond Dining Co by Chef Raji'. All you have to do is quickly combine the wet and dry ingredients and put them in a mug to be baked in a microwave in minutes.

Here's the complete recipe of chocolate brownie mug cake recipe:

Step 1 - Put dry ingredients in a bowl - plain flour, castor sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and a dash of salt. Mix well.

Step 2 - Now combine wet ingredients - melted butter, oil, buttermilk and extract. Also crack an egg in the bowl. Mix well.

Step 3 - Combine the wet and dry ingredients together, whisk till there are no lumps. Add a tbsp. of milk also and mix. Batter is ready.

Step 4 - Pour it in a cup and microwave for about a minute and a half. Then leave it inside the oven for around 2 and a half minutes to settle down.

You chocolate brownie mug cake is ready. Watch the complete recipe video here.

(Also Read: 10-Minute Breakfast Recipe: 5 Quick And Easy Mug Cake Recipes)