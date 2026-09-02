Indian food is hard to beat. Is there really anything that can come close to our rich, mouth-watering curries loaded with an array of spices, ingredients and flavours? From fragrant rice dishes and comforting dals to rotis and other flatbreads, Indian cuisine has an incredible variety that even we can't seem to get enough of. What makes it even more interesting is seeing people from across the world discover and appreciate Indian food. Many travellers and food lovers make it a point to seek it out whenever they can. Recently, a blogger who goes by the name Gap Year Dad Japan on Instagram shared a video on Instagram. He expressed his excitement after discovering what he called the “world's best Indian food” in Japan.

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The video featured a tempting plate of butter chicken, complete with a vibrant, spice-laden gravy. Topped with some cream, it looked amazing. The curry was paired with a wholesome naan, while a bowl of what appeared to be fresh salad sat on the side. Sharing his experience, the creator said in the voiceover, “My family of six moved from Sydney, Australia, to Sendai, Japan, and I am blown away by how great the Indian food here is. Absolutely delicious!”

The text overlay on the video read, “What's your favourite? Japan has best Indian food in the world. I have visited India twice; it brings back great memories.”

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In the caption, he mentioned that he was not exaggerating when he said that Japan had the best Indian food in the world. “Family of 6 moved to Japan from Australia expecting to miss home food. Instead? We found something even better. This restaurant's butter chicken hits different. The naan? Perfect. The service? Flawless.”





Look at the video:

Many reacted to the video, with one saying, “I don't eat Indian food very often, but I can kinda see why you think the Indian food in Japan is the best.”





Another wrote, “FYI! Most of the Indian restaurants in Japan are owned by Nepali people.. so if you want authentic taste find one that is owned by an Indian.”





Disagreeing with the creator, someone also mentioned, “NOPE, INDIAN FOOD IN JAPAN IS THE WORST I'VE EVER HAD.”





Do you think you can find better Indian food outside India than in the country itself?