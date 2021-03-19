Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one celebrity who dons many hats. An actor, producer, businesswoman and much more, Shilpa Shetty is loved in all her avatars. But the mother of two doesn't just stop there. Shilpa also is a home chef who regularly shares cooking videos on social media, which are loved by her many fans and followers. It isn't a secret that Shilpa is a complete foodie, and her occasional binge videos are proof of that. Shilpa believes in maintaining a healthy balance in her meals and tries to make everything a combination of healthy and yummy. And the diet for her kids is no different!

Shilpa has been vocal about healthy alternatives to our regular ingredients such as sugar and how decadent treats like cakes and chocolate spreads can be made without refined sugar. Her latest Instagram video is an easy chocolate spread recipe, which shows how one can make it at home devoid of refined sugar! Take a look:

Doesn't it look absolutely decadent? The chocolate spread is a yummy combination of hazelnuts, cocoa powder, maple syrup which is a great alternative to sugar, dates, almond milk, coconut oil and vanilla extract. All one needs to do is blend the hazelnuts and combine them with the rest of the ingredients. At the end of the video, Shilpa also mentions the benefits of the ingredients used. For instance, hazelnut has healthy fats and is a great source of dietary fibre and protein, and so is almond milk.

In the caption, Shilpa wrote about how making breakfasts and snacks for kids is no less than a mission since it is supposed to be yummy, creative and also healthy. "So, I tried out this delicious home-made Healthy Choco-spread! It's completely devoid of the large amounts of refined sugar found in the spreads available in the market. Also, maple syrup is a great alternative to sugar." she wrote. "Maple syrup has antioxidant properties, provides vitamins and minerals, and is satiating. You must try making this at home, your kids and you will love it," Shilpa added.