Ice cream is undoubtedly one of our favourite summer treats. Just a bite of this sweet chilled indulgence can refresh our senses and soothe our tastebuds. From Belgian chocolate to bubblegum, there are all kinds of yummy ice cream flavours available in the market today. But, can you imagine paying up over 5 lakhs for your favourite ice cream scoop? Believe it or not, there is such an ice cream flavour that has set a new Guinness World Record. An ice cream named 'Byakuya' by Japanese ice cream brand Cellato has been awarded the title of most expensive ice cream by Guinness.

"Most expensive ice cream made by OMER in Japan," read the caption to the video by Guinness World Records. The ice cream is made with edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses. The white truffles used in the ice cream are grown in Alba, Italy and priced at 2 million yen (approx. Rs 12 lakh) per kg. Other expensive ingredients used in the ice cream include Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and sake lees, a leftover from sake production. The most expensive ice cream costs a whopping 873,400 yen or $6,696 which is about Rs 5.54 lakh.

The idea behind this ice cream was to fuse together Japanese and European ingredients in the form of ice cream, as per Guinness. The Japanese company Cellato, which made this dish, said the robust fragrance of white truffle fills your mouth and nose, along with the complex and fruity tastes of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Further, the sake lees finishes off the glorious taste experience.

The most expensive ice cream is made by a Japanese company. Photo Credit: Guinness World Records

"It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it," a Cellato representative told Guinness World Records.

What did you think of this most expensive ice cream? Would you try this lavish treat? Tell us in the comments.