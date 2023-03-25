A warm cup of coffee is absolutely satisfying no matter where you are having it. The aroma of the roasted coffee beans is at times enough to wake you, which is the reason that the beverage works as an energy booster for many. Coffee lovers just can't spend a day without this classic drink, whether they are at home, at work, or even outside this planet. But have you ever wondered how astronauts have their coffee in space where there is no gravity to hold the liquid in a mug? Yes, it must be quite a struggle. And, this is why researchers have developed a special space cup that can hold coffee even in the absence of gravity. Puzzled? Well, we have a video to help you out.





In the clip, shared on Reddit, an astronaut demonstrates how to use the special cup. Nicole Mann from NASA grabs the cup, which is floating around in zero gravity, and injects some coffee into it. The astronaut then lets the cup move around freely to show that the coffee doesn't spill. She again gets hold of the cup and successfully takes some sips of coffee.





“Space cup which can hold coffee without gravity,” the caption read. Take a look:

Many users found the “Space Cup” to be fascinating.





“Adding zero gravity makes everything really really cool. And usually more inconvenient, unfortunately,” a person wrote.

“Ah yes, nothing quite like waking up in the morning and drinking a nice warm cup of java out of a cooler container,” a comment read.

Another user asked, “How does the coffee stay in the cup when she pulls it in the opposite direction to grab and drink. Wouldn't coffee wanna continue in the direction it was floating in the air because it's not part of the cup.

According to NASA, the demonstration of the Space Cup seen in the video is part of its 'Capillary Flow' experiment. The cup, scientists say, functions similarly to those we use on Earth by harnessing the combined effects of tension, so-called “wetting” conditions, and cup geometry.





What did you think of the experiment in outer space? Tell us in the comments.