We all love a good cup of homemade chai. There's something comforting about it. The warmth, the aroma, the feeling that someone made it just for you. And when someone says, "Mujhe tumhari haath ki chai bohot pasand hai" (I really like the tea made by your hands), it usually means they are craving that personal touch. But what happens when you take that line a little too literally? One woman on the internet humorously decided to find out. It started with that familiar phrase: "Mujhe tumhari haath ki chai bohot pasand hai." A line that usually comes across as sweet, slightly flirty, and mostly harmless. But instead of treating it like just another compliment, the creator decided to make a point... with her hands.





Also Read: Viral Video Showing 8-Year-Old Shopping For Sauce Alone In China Wins Hearts Online





And we mean literally with her hands. And what followed was the most unhinged and hilarious video you didn't know you needed.

In the now-viral video, she takes a pan, pours water over her hand directly into it, adds tea leaves, sugar, and milk, all without using a spoon, and mixes everything using her bare hand. Then, she lights the stove and lets out a deep sigh. The caption reads: "Chai peoge?" (Will you have tea?)







Naturally, the internet had thoughts.





"Woaaah. Yeh hath ki chai literally (This is literally hand-made tea)" wrote a user.





"Serious le liya (She took it seriously)" noted another.





"Be glad someone didn't ask tumhare feet ki chai pasand h (I like the tea of your feet)" joked one person.





"I won't be able to see the waste of tea," admitted a tea-lover.





"Dolly chai wala. Haath wali chai," read a remark referring to the popular street-side tea vendor.





"Still better than panipuri wale bhaiya," commented an individual.





Also Read: Viral Video Shows People Scanning Their Palms To Pay At Shop In China





So far, the video has crossed 43.2 million views.