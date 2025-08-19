You can never go wrong with dahi bhalla. Soft lentil fritters soaked in creamy yoghurt, topped with tangy chutneys and crunchy papdi, the dish hits the right spot every time. It has also been winning hearts across India for generations. And while homemade versions have their charm, there's something about the street-style preparation that feels like pure food theatre. A recent viral video captures this magic in motion, and trust us, it is drool-worthy.





The clip begins with the street vendor filling a container with dahi while the bhalle are neatly stacked in the corners at the edge of the pot. With a few swift motions, he dunks the bhalle into the yoghurt and serves them onto paper plates. He then expertly cuts the bhalle into bite-sized pieces and adds a crunchy layer of papdi. A sprinkle of masala, turmeric powder and red chilli powder follows, topped with a dollop of yoghurt and a drizzle of sweet date chutney, completing the delicious dahi bhalle dish.





Also Read: This Pune Restaurant Charges Extra For Wasting Food, Sparks Online Debate

Watch the full video here:







The video went viral on Instagram, with several users sharing their thoughts on the dish in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Looks delicious."





Another added, "Cleanliness 100%."





"Eating this is equivalent to gates opening to heaven in the morning," read a comment.





Several food videos end up amassing millions of views on Instagram. Earlier, a video of a Jaipur woman making noodles from scratch went viral on social media. The footage showed the woman preparing the dough – wrapping the ingredients in a cloth and beating it on a table. Next, she put the dough in a huge container and separated it into smaller pieces.





Also Read: "Working At Risk": Internet Applauds Zomato Rider Battling Heavy Mumbai Rains





After feeding it into an extruder, the thin noodles came out perfectly shaped. She collected them on plates before lightly steaming them. And that's it – the noodles were ready to use after a quick heating. Read the full story here.

What do you think of these viral food videos? Let us know in the comments section below.