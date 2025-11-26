Jaggery, the golden nectar of the sugarcane world, has been a staple in many cultures for centuries. Also known as gur in many parts of India, this traditional sweetener is made from the juice of sugarcane or palm trees. With its rich, caramel-like flavour and numerous health benefits, jaggery has long been a favourite among sweet lovers and health enthusiasts alike. Have you ever wondered how this sugary delight is made? A video shared on Instagram by food vlogger Bahzad Hassan shows the step-by-step process.





The clip begins with a person extracting juice from sugarcane in bulk. Next, the juice is filtered and boiled to remove impurities. After boiling, it is poured into a metal mould to cool. Once it reaches room temperature, the liquid hardens and is scooped into small chunks. And voila! Delicious jaggery is ready to be savoured.

The post has so far garnered more than 3 million, with several users sharing their reactions in the comments section.





One person wrote, "I have never seen such a beautiful gurr in my life."





Another added, "Good that they are not using chemical colours."





An individual shared, "I still remember when I was young and jaggery was made at our dairy, I used to go there just in the greed of eating the leftover sugarcane.”





A person pointed out, "The process of making it was unhygienic, but it tasted better than anything."





"Seems like crumble cookie," read a comment.





What do you think of this behind-the-scenes video of jaggery making? Let us know in the comments section.