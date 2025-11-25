You may have come across different viral egg recipes that cook this staple ingredient in unusual ways. But have you ever seen anyone steaming eggs in an idli maker? Recently, a recipe reel featuring the same took Instagram by storm. The now-viral video is actually about the preparation of a South Indian-style egg curry. It's the first step that has caught the attention of many foodies online. The recipe, shared by @puviyakitchen, starts with a person filling idli moulds with a whisked egg-coriander mixture. Once cooked, the steamed round shapes are removed and set aside for later use.





Then begins the process of making the base of the curry. Mustard seeds and urad dal are first added to heated oil. They are followed by chopped onions, green chillies, and ginger garlic paste. These ingredients are sauteed together before the tomato is also mixed in. Next, salt is added along with masalas like coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder and chilli powder.

A small quantity of water is added to this curry base to make it slightly runny and combine all the elements well. Once it begins to simmer, the steamed egg shapes from earlier are put into the pan and mixed with the curry. Finally, this delicacy is served with chapati. Watch the full viral video here:







In the comments section, some users liked the recipe while others felt the steaming step was unnecessary. Read some of their reactions below:





"Doesn't look very appetising, though."





"It may be tasty, but it doesn't look good."





"One extra thing to wash now."





"Nice try... But don't try again."





"Nah. I like this, like the fact that steaming creates a sponge-like texture that allows it to absorb all the gravy and become flavoured from within rather than being exteriorly coated at the surface level."





"You're supposed to break the eggs directly into the tomato gravy. That will make it taste much better, and each egg yolk will be fully boiled."





"Better way could be - to prepare gravy and break the eggs and coriander on top of slow gas.... It would have come out in a better way."





"Before seeing this video, I already tried but no one liked it."





The viral recipe has clocked over 20 million views on Instagram.