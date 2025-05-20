Tofu is a staple part of diets in many Asian countries. In recent times, it has become popular in other parts of the world as a plant-based ingredient. Prized for its high protein content and versatility, tofu is now used in various non-traditional recipes too. Vegans and vegetarians are especially taking advantage of its benefits to add more variety to their diets. Multiple types of tofu exist, and their flavours, textures and uses differ slightly from each other. You might have heard about silken tofu, soft tofu, extra firm tofu, etc. But have you ever come across hairy tofu?

What Is Hairy Tofu?

Mao tofu, also known as Hairy tofu, is a type of traditional Chinese tofu. It is known to have white fuzzy mould on its surface, which is what makes it look "hairy." On the inside, it is said to be soft. Hairy tofu is especially popular in the Anhui province of China.

How Is Hairy Tofu Made?

Hairy tofu is made by leaving fresh tofu in a controlled, humid environment for around 3-7 days. This is done to encourage the growth of edible mould (like Rhizopus or Actinomucor), similar to that used in tempeh. Once the mould covers the entire surface of the tofu with the fine white fuzz, it is ready to be cooked (it is usually pan-fried or deep-fried). Since the process is fairly straightforward, it can be fermented at home.

What Does Hairy Tofu Taste Like?

Hairy tofu is said to have a pungent flavour. Its strong taste and mouldy exterior are often compared to those of blue cheese. Since it has an intense flavour, fried hairy tofu is often mixed with strong ingredients like garlic and spicy sauces to make it more appetising.





Recently, a video showing hairy tofu being cooked at a local stall in China went viral on Instagram. In the reel, the vlogger compares its taste to camembert. This creamy cow's milk cheese from Normandy, France, is aged with mould. As a result, it develops a distinctive bloomy white rind. Watch the complete viral video below:

How Are Foodies Reacting To Hairy Tofu?

The video above has received a lot of attention on Instagram. In the comments, many people expressed an interest in trying this type of tofu. Several admitted that they found the fuzz off-putting, but would nevertheless want to taste the tofu once cooked. Others were not as convinced. A few also thought that the flavour would be too strong for them. Read some of the reactions below:





"Wow! I am going to do some experiments with this. Hope I can recreate it at home."





"As long as I don't have to eat a fuxzy texture, I'd be down to try! Looks yummy fried."





"I'm willing to try it! Love tofu."





"Looks good once cooked, but before, however, it doesn't look appetising."





"I had sticky tofu before, never saw this one, I'd love to try. At first sight, I thought it was fairy floss until I watched..."





"Unfortunately, I also hate the mould on cheese (it always tastes inedible to me)."





"It's not mouldy, it's fashionably fermented."





"It's so delicious, the smell is challenging, but once you get over that, you'll enjoy one of the most delicious tofu ever. Wait till you try stinky noodles."





