Bipasha Basu Treats Husband Karan Singh Grover With Home-Made Burger And Milkshake (See Pics Inside)

Bipasha Basu cooked up a delicious meal for her husband Karan Singh Grover.

As the nation emerges from a six-week lockdown, people are slowly attempting to get their lives back to normal. Many people have taken to cooking for their loved ones during this lockdown period. Bipasha Basu is no different, as the diva made a delicious meal for her husband Karan Singh Grover as the duo spent time together in lockdown. She cooked up a restaurant-style cheese burger accompanied with a milkshake. Take a look at the pictures of her food preparations:





"Somebody stop me! Thank you my love! @bipashabasu. You're a natural!!! And I'm lucky...naturally!! #chefbonnie #godburger," wrote Karan Singh Grover in the caption of the post he shared. The burger indeed looked delicious made with a soya and sweet potato patty and oodles of cheese on top. There was also a luscious mango shake to go with it. Bipasha Basu had also shared the picture of her creation in her Instagram stories, writing with it, "Chef Bonnie's deli Sunday special... Soybean and sweet potato burger and mango milkshake! Happy hubby!"





Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had rung in their fourth marriage anniversary recently on 30th April, 2020. The super-fit couple usually like to take a vacation to celebrate the momentous occasion, but this time they spent their day with family and friends virtually. Bipasha Basu made some delicious Besan Laddoo as well to mark fourth anniversary. Take a look at her post:





"4th Anniversary ( #Monkeyversary) Prep. The Making of his favourite Besan Laddoo," wrote Bipasha Basu in her post. We hope to see more such glimpses of the couple's foodie side in future too!













