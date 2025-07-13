If you're a foodie, chances are that burgers hold a special place in both your heart and your stomach. From classic cheeseburgers to over-the-top creations, they've long been a go-to snack for satisfying sudden hunger pangs. And now, thanks to the internet's wild imagination, burgers have undergone some truly bizarre makeovers. Remember the paan burger? Or the gulab jamun burger? Well, brace yourself - there's a new addition to the list: Cheeseburger Popsicles. Yep, that's a thing now. A woman has shared a video showing how to make them, and let's just say the internet isn't exactly drooling.





In the video, the food vlogger is seen making cheeseburger popsicles using a mould. She starts by adding ground beef as the first layer, followed by shredded cheese, lettuce, and pickles. She tops it off with ketchup and mustard, then places it in the freezer overnight. The next day, the cheeseburger popsicles are ready to eat. The food vlogger describes them as "a perfect poolside meal and perfect for your summer parties."

Watch the full video here:

The video has racked up nearly 4 million views on Instagram - and it's no surprise, given how unusual the recipe is. While some viewers were simply curious, others didn't hold back from sharing their honest (and often hilarious) reactions in the comments section.





One user wrote, "I don't want a cold cheeseburger."





Another added, "Y'all just be doing anything lol."





A viewer sarcastically said, "Love getting down to the bottom and just biting condiments."





"Never going to this party," read a comment.





A user wrote, "Straight to jail."





"These are perfect if you don't want anyone to hang out with you," remarked a viewer.





What do you think of the cheeseburger popsicles? Let us know in the comments below!