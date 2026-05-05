Superstar Vijay is set to become the first actor-turned-politician to become a Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu. With Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) strong debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there is growing curiosity around the lifestyle choices that power his demanding schedule. At 51, Vijay continues to balance political commitments and public appearances with remarkable energy - a feat that, according to his fitness trainer, is supported by a disciplined diet and routine.





From simple, home-style meals to mindful eating habits, his food choices reflect both consistency and restraint, offering a glimpse into how the actor-turned-politician keeps himself fit.

A Disciplined Approach To Food And Routine

According to fitness trainer Naresh Kumar, who worked with Vijay on films such as Master (2021), the actor follows a highly disciplined lifestyle. In an interview with Times Now, Kumar revealed that Vijay prefers to carry his own meals during hectic schedules, including political rallies, and avoids outside or junk food.

In an earlier interaction with IBC Mangai, Naresh Kumar shared that Vijay believes in portion control rather than restrictive eating. "He eats everything but in limited quantity," Kumar said. He also noted that Vijay wakes up early every day, between 5:30 am and 6:00 am, regardless of his work schedule.

What Vijay Eats In A Day

Vijay's daily diet reflects simplicity and balance, focusing on home-cooked meals and controlled portions.





Breakfast

The actor typically has his first meal around 9 am. His breakfast is light yet nutritious, often consisting of two idlis paired with eggs. During his preparation for the 2019 film Bigil, his trainer noted that his breakfast also included vegetables.





Lunch

Lunch is usually eaten around 1 pm and consists of home-cooked meals with an emphasis on fresh vegetables. Vijay also incorporates fruits into his diet and prefers a balanced meal, which may include white rice accompanied by vegetables.





Snacks

If he feels hungry between meals, Vijay opts for something light and healthy, such as a fresh salad. His trainer also mentioned that he occasionally includes juices between meals to stay energised.





Dinner

Dinner is kept light and is usually consumed early, between 7 pm and 7:30 pm. This structured eating pattern aligns with his overall focus on maintaining fitness and digestion.

Protein Intake And Food Choices

While Vijay does include non-vegetarian food in his diet, he consumes it in moderation. According to Naresh Kumar, his meals feature limited portions of chicken and fish, ensuring a balanced intake without excess.

Fitness Beyond Food

Along with mindful eating, Vijay maintains an active lifestyle. His trainer revealed that he engages in regular physical activity, including walking at home and light weight training. Additionally, prioritising good sleep is an important part of his routine, helping him sustain energy levels.

A Soft Spot For Mutton Biryani

Despite his disciplined approach, Vijay does indulge. He is known to be a big fan of mutton biryani and often serves it to members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) during gatherings at his Panaiyur office near Chennai.

Vijay's Love For Sweets

Vijay also has a fondness for traditional desserts. In a previous appearance on a cooking show, his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, shared that he particularly enjoys sakkarai pongal, a sweet South Indian dish. She revealed that she would often prepare it and send it to him when he was shooting in Chennai.